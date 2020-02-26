State Street Corp Sells 20,919 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $81,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 57.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

QLYS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.06. 82,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.36. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $95.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.46.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $38,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,904,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $129,518.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,402,100.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,975. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

