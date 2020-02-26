State Street Corp Sells 160,453 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 160,453 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.00% of II-VI worth $91,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 43.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 41,577 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $864,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $834,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 11.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 23.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 670,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.39. 47,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

