State Street Corp Reduces Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,677,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $83,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,684 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Taubman Centers stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.13. 266,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,311. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.72. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

