State Street Corp Reduces Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,044,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 524,933 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.46% of Columbia Property Trust worth $85,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2,251.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 520,264 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 201,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 129.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CXP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 50,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,729. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.72 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CXP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

