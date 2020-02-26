State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,172 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.43% of First Citizens BancShares worth $81,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $498.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,212. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $526.43 and a 200-day moving average of $499.10. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.50 and a twelve month high of $542.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $431.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.