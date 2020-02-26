State Street Corp Raises Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.43% of J & J Snack Foods worth $85,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,229,000 after buying an additional 64,779 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 196,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.01. 525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,133. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.78 and its 200-day moving average is $186.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.28. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $149.24 and a 1-year high of $196.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JJSF. CL King began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Consumer Edge downgraded J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, J & J Snack Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

