State Street Corp Purchases 388,532 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,326,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.54% of Iridium Communications worth $81,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 113.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 38.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of IRDM traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,453. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.