State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,983,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of SM Energy worth $89,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 26,347 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $57,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 48,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $874.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.16. SM Energy Co has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.