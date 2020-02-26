State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.39% of Match Group worth $90,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,415,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of MTCH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,057. Match Group Inc has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.57.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 276.03% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.