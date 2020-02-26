State Street Corp Increases Holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

State Street Corp lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,393,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,944 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.87% of TRI Pointe Group worth $84,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,811,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,207,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6,487.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,857 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,763 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 91,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 72,001 shares during the last quarter.

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

TPH stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. 51,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,258. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

