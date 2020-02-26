State Street Corp Increases Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

State Street Corp lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259,721 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $84,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 42.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,611. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

BJs Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.