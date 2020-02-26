State Street Corp Has $92.21 Million Stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $92,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 1,610.2% in the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 554,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,301,000 after buying an additional 522,309 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $8,784,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 43,336 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 31,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 469.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $150,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,167 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNF stock traded up $4.73 on Wednesday, hitting $200.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,578. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst Corp has a twelve month low of $134.16 and a twelve month high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

UNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

