State Street Corp Has $90 Million Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.20% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $89,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

Shares of AGIO traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 105,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,592. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $356,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,688 shares of company stock worth $2,989,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.