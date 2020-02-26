State Street Corp Has $90.83 Million Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

State Street Corp cut its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,683,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,492 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.29% of Cinemark worth $90,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cinemark by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 537.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNK. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

CNK stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. 83,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,614. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.44%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

