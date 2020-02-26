State Street Corp Has $88.99 Million Stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,724 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.92% of South Jersey Industries worth $88,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

SJI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. South Jersey Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.51%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

