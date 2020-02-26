State Street Corp Has $88.15 Million Stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

State Street Corp increased its position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.82% of Centerstate Bank worth $88,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSFL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director Ernest S. Pinner acquired 5,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSFL stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Centerstate Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. Analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.