State Street Corp Has $86.65 Million Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

State Street Corp cut its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.90% of Copa worth $86,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Copa by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Copa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Copa by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Copa by 16.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of CPA stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.88. 156,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,832. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.36. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.