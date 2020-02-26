State Street Corp Has $84.16 Million Position in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,216,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,987,136 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.49% of ArQule worth $84,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in ArQule by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,701,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,273 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ArQule by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after purchasing an additional 709,259 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at $12,371,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at $9,278,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ArQule by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 289,663 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArQule presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Shares of ArQule stock remained flat at $$20.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ArQule, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49.

ArQule Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

