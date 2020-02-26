State Street Corp Has $83.65 Million Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

State Street Corp cut its position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,743 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.86% of Universal Forest Products worth $83,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

UFPI traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.93. 62,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,001. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

