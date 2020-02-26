State Street Corp Has $83.03 Million Stock Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.07% of Five9 worth $83,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,239.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 125,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000.

In other news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $651,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,418 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,803. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -947.00 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

