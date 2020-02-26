State Street Corp Has $82.63 Million Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,817,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $82,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 132,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,042. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.