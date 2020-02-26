State Street Corp Grows Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,021,816 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965,883 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.08% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $92,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CLF shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of CLF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. 215,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,679,274. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.05. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

