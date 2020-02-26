State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,702,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,942 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $85,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 243,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,498. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. Entegris Inc has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.