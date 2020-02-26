State Street Corp Cuts Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,098,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $86,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 59,269 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,002,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,612,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSM traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.64. 9,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

In other news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,247,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

