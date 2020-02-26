State Street Corp Buys 6,422 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.75% of Barnes Group worth $86,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Barnes Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 476,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Barnes Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Shares of B stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.95. 1,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,828. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.39 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.