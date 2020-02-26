State Street Corp Buys 425,079 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,490,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,079 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $83,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Natera by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Natera by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 402,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 64,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22. Natera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other Natera news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $3,769,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 280,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,563,263.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $151,695.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,026.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,273,141. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

