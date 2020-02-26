State Street Corp Buys 32,164 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.03% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $88,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,808,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,354,000 after buying an additional 48,056 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,014,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after buying an additional 62,040 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,801,000 after buying an additional 146,507 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.2% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 584,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 131,938 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 434,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after buying an additional 66,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $74,202.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,036.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $311,770.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,051.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,689 shares of company stock worth $4,521,051. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.