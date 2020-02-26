State Street Corp Acquires 25,222 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,873,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in IAA were worth $88,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth about $398,867,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in IAA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth about $321,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth about $5,504,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

IAA stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,440. IAA has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

