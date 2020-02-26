State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 65.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 32.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,099 shares during the last quarter.

PRSP stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. 5,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,572. Perspecta Inc has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Perspecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

