State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes $883,000 Position in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth $207,795,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth $33,241,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,647,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,942,000 after buying an additional 1,064,355 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth $11,615,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 866,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 261,752 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVET shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of Covetrus stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,109. Covetrus Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

