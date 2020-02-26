State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 82,917 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280,373 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 82,917 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Microsoft worth $675,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,543,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,044,600. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.75 and a 200 day moving average of $151.22. The company has a market cap of $1,315.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $106.87 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

