State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 8,244 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Chemours were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Chemours by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 648,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Chemours by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chemours by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 429,442 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chemours by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 315,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. 57,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,839. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.59. Chemours Co has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

