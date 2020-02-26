State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 7,076 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,108 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. 165,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,124. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

