State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 213 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Graham were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Graham by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC traded up $14.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $506.44. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Graham Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $492.00 and a 52 week high of $756.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $572.90 and a 200 day moving average of $638.35. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39.

GHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

