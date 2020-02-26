State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 19.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 25.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.11. 4,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,823. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. HB Fuller Co has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

