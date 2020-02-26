State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 378.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after acquiring an additional 27,058 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESE. ValuEngine cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE:ESE traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $96.28. 2,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,818. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other ESCO Technologies news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $890,677.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

