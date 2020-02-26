State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 56.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCC stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 86,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,358. Boise Cascade Co has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

