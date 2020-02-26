State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Signet Jewelers worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 45.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of SIG stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.98. 35,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,541. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

