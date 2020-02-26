State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases New Holdings in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Actuant as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Actuant during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Actuant during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ EPAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. 599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,951. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44. Actuant Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

