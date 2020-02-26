State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Harsco were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harsco by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harsco by 33.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Harsco in the third quarter worth about $654,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Harsco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 26.5% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,893. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

HSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

