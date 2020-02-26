State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,495 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of NOW worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NOW by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,370,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,074,000 after buying an additional 248,068 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in NOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NOW by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 144,596 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in NOW by 625.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 141,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NOW by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 233,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 69,683 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of DNOW stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. 169,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,424. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $985.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.45. NOW Inc has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. NOW’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

