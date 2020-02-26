State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $906,000 Holdings in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 64,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,314. Shake Shack Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.88.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

