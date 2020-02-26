State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $900,000 Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of VMI stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.05. 1,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,148. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.94 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

