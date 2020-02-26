State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 83,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,389. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.18.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $431,482.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,584 shares of company stock worth $1,861,649. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

