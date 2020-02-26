State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,941,000 after buying an additional 556,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,869,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.41. 22,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,184. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.87.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $42.50) on shares of LivePerson in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In other news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,123 shares of company stock worth $2,102,520. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

