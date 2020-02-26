State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,463,000 after purchasing an additional 217,679 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,310,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,379,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after purchasing an additional 297,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of FFBC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,836. First Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

