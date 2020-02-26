State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,386 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CVBF. BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.04. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

