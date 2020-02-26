State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Diodes were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,438,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,159,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,688.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,849 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Diodes stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,511. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

