State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Position in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Shutterstock worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 284.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 116,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $2,272,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. Shutterstock Inc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $166.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.54 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

