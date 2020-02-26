State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 989 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $6,504,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 351.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. 12,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

